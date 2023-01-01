https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9333597Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG reading frog sticker with white border, paddling on a row boat, transparent background MorePremiumID : 9333597View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 3992 x 2661 pxCompatible with :PNG reading frog sticker with white border, paddling on a row boat, transparent background More