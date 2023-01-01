https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334013Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTrimaculated Wrasse png sticker, fish vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 9334013View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 654 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 818 pxBest Quality PNG 2936 x 1601 pxCompatible with :Trimaculated Wrasse png sticker, fish vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMore