https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9334967Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTree Branches watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from vintage artwork by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9334967View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4442 x 3554 px | 300 dpi | 129.96 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4442 x 3554 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Tree Branches watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from vintage artwork by rawpixel.More