https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338644Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHind (Perca Guttata) png sticker, fish vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 9338644View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 3991 x 2245 pxCompatible with :Hind (Perca Guttata) png sticker, fish vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMore