https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338717Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextNegro-fish (Perca punctata) png sticker, fish vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 9338717View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 pxBest Quality PNG 3931 x 2211 pxCompatible with :Negro-fish (Perca punctata) png sticker, fish vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMore