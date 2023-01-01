https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338762Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextKing's(Scomber regalis) png sticker, fish vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 9338762View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 594 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 743 pxBest Quality PNG 4000 x 1981 pxCompatible with :King's(Scomber regalis) png sticker, fish vintage illustration, transparent backgroundMore