https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339090Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCherub & globe watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from vintage artwork by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9339090View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2294 x 1638 px | 300 dpi | 29.54 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 857 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2294 x 1638 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Cherub & globe watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from vintage artwork by rawpixel.More