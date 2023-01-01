https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9339764Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGrass leaved iris png sticker, vintage botanical illustration, transparent backgroundMorePremiumID : 9339764View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 873 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1091 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 3189 x 4385 pxCompatible with :Grass leaved iris png sticker, vintage botanical illustration, transparent backgroundMore