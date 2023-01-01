https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9340733Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOld stone wall png watercolor border, transparent background. Remixed from Thomas Collier artwork, by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9340733View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 800 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1000 pxBest Quality PNG 4084 x 2723 pxCompatible with :Old stone wall png watercolor border, transparent background. Remixed from Thomas Collier artwork, by rawpixel.More