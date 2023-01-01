https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9342794Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextApple blossom tree png watercolor illustration element, transparent background. Remixed from vintage artwork by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9342794View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 960 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 1200 pxBest Quality PNG 3422 x 2738 pxCompatible with :Apple blossom tree png watercolor illustration element, transparent background. Remixed from vintage artwork by rawpixel.More