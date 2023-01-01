https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343959Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWild roses watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from George Elbert Burr artwork, by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9343959View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2536 x 2028 px | 300 dpi | 41.95 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2536 x 2028 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Wild roses watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from George Elbert Burr artwork, by rawpixel.More