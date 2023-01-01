https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344178Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPng vintage gardening tool, juice press illustration on transparent background, white and black designMorePremiumID : 9344178View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 960 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1200 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 1854 x 2318 pxCompatible with :Png vintage gardening tool, juice press illustration on transparent background, white and black designMore