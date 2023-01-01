https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9344196Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBlooming trees watercolor border psd. Remixed from Jan Novopacký artwork, by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9344196View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpi | 156.62 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3333 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Blooming trees watercolor border psd. Remixed from Jan Novopacký artwork, by rawpixel.More