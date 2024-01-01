https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346262Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Advance Guard by Frederic Remington. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainPersonal and Business useID : 9346262View CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1091 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3183 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4589 x 5046 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4589 x 5046 px | 300 dpi | 132.54 MBFree DownloadThe Advance Guard by Frederic Remington. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More