https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346477Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSanremo balcony watercolor illustration element. Remixed from vintage artwork by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9346477View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2270 x 2270 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 2270 x 2270 px | 300 dpi | 29.53 MBSanremo balcony watercolor illustration element. Remixed from vintage artwork by rawpixel.More