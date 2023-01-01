https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349028Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextFence png watercolor illustration element, transparent background. Remixed from Gilbert Sackerman artwork, by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9349028View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 843 pxBest Quality PNG 2933 x 1649 pxCompatible with :Fence png watercolor illustration element, transparent background. Remixed from Gilbert Sackerman artwork, by rawpixel.More