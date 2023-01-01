https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9349269Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Parthenon watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from Thomas Hartley Cromek artwork, by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9349269View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 2600 x 1734 px | 300 dpi | 36.54 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2600 x 1734 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :The Parthenon watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from Thomas Hartley Cromek artwork, by rawpixel.More