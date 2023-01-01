https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9354554Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCountryside road png watercolor illustration element, transparent background. Remixed from Howard Russel Butler artwork, by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9354554View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 750 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 938 pxBest Quality PNG 4800 x 3000 pxCompatible with :Countryside road png watercolor illustration element, transparent background. Remixed from Howard Russel Butler artwork, by rawpixel.More