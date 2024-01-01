https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9357431Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPNG Man holding grapes , collage element, transparent backgroundMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 9357431View personal and business license This image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 675 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 844 px Best Quality PNG 4000 x 2250 pxFree DownloadCompatible with :PNG Man holding grapes , collage element, transparent backgroundMore