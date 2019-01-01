Rectangle gold frame on white marble texture background vector More Premium ID : 936191 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

Vector

JPEG EPS | 9.15 MB Vectors can scale to any size. Small JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3333 x 5000 px | 300 dpi