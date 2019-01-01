https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/936196Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRhombus frame on white spider lily pattern background vectorMorePremiumID : 936196View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 11.13 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3334 x 3334 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Rhombus frame on white spider lily pattern background vectorMore