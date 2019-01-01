https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/936217Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextHexagon foliage frame on blue background vectorMorePremiumID : 936217View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 14.32 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 873 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2546 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3334 x 4584 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Hexagon foliage frame on blue background vectorMore