rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9363028
Self-Portrait with camera, tripod and pistol (1886) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago.…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Self-Portrait with camera, tripod and pistol (1886) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use
ID : 
9363028

View CC0 License

Self-Portrait with camera, tripod and pistol (1886) by Alfred Stieglitz. Original from The Art Institute of Chicago. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More