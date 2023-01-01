https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364048Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSchool architecture png watercolor illustration element, transparent background. Remixed from Whitney Warren Jr artwork, by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9364048View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 1200 x 488 pxMedium PNG 1500 x 611 pxBest Quality PNG 5000 x 2035 pxCompatible with :School architecture png watercolor illustration element, transparent background. Remixed from Whitney Warren Jr artwork, by rawpixel.More