https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9364529Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGarden in bloom watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from Dora Louise Murdoch artwork, by rawpixel.MorePremiumID : 9364529View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 4100 x 3280 px | 300 dpi | 122.69 MBSmall JPEG 1200 x 960 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4100 x 3280 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Garden in bloom watercolor illustration element psd. Remixed from Dora Louise Murdoch artwork, by rawpixel.More