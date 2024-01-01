Oriental field sports : being a complete, detailed, and accurate description of the wild sports of the East : and exhibiting, in a novel and interesting manner, the natural history of the elephant, the rhinoceros, the tiger, the leopard, the bear, the deer, the buffalo, the wolf, the wild hog, the jackall, the wild dog, the civet, and other undomesticated animals, as likewise the different species of feathered game, fishes and serpents : the whole interspersed with a variety of original, authentic, and curious anecdotes ... the scenery gives a faithful representation of the picturesque country, together with the manners and customs of both the native and European inhabitants : the narrative is divided into forty heads, forming collectively a complete work, but so arranged that each part is a detail of one of the forty coloured engravings ... / the whole taken from the manuscript and designs of Captain Thomas Williamson ... ; the drawings by Samuel Howett sic ...
Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art