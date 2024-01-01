rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404111
Newsmap : week of October 14 to October 21, 215th week of the war, 97th week of U.S. participation. (1943), vintage…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Newsmap : week of October 14 to October 21, 215th week of the war, 97th week of U.S. participation. (1943), vintage illustration by Manning, F. E. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9404111

View License

Newsmap : week of October 14 to October 21, 215th week of the war, 97th week of U.S. participation. (1943), vintage illustration by Manning, F. E. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More