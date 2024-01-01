rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404410
Supplement to Scott's spring & summer fashions (1897), vintage men's apparel illustration. Original public domain image from…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Supplement to Scott's spring & summer fashions (1897), vintage men's apparel illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9404410

View License

Supplement to Scott's spring & summer fashions (1897), vintage men's apparel illustration. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More