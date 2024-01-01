https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404478Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBoombox carried by Radio Raheem in the film Do the Right Thing (1952 - 2016) used by Bill Nunn. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9404478View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8145 x 5430 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 8145 x 5430 px | 300 dpi | 253.12 MBFree DownloadBoombox carried by Radio Raheem in the film Do the Right Thing (1952 - 2016) used by Bill Nunn. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More