https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404547Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe angel's whisper (1894), vintage chromolithograph. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9404547View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 871 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2541 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6336 x 8727 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6336 x 8727 px | 300 dpi | 316.43 MBFree DownloadThe angel's whisper (1894), vintage chromolithograph. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More