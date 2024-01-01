rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404566
Dr. Hooker's Cough and Croup Syrup (1870&ndash;1900), vintage dog postcard. Original public domain image from Digital…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dr. Hooker's Cough and Croup Syrup (1870–1900), vintage dog postcard. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9404566

View License

Dr. Hooker's Cough and Croup Syrup (1870–1900), vintage dog postcard. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More