Arrangement with white jug, orange and book (1932&ndash;1933) by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Original public domain image from State…
Arrangement with white jug, orange and book (1932–1933) by Vilhelm Lundstrom. Original public domain image from State Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst

