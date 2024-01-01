rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404649
The Favorite Cat (1838–48) Lithographed by Nathaniel Currier. Original public domain image from The MET Museum.
The Favorite Cat (1838–48) Lithographed by Nathaniel Currier. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9404649

View License

