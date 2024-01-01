rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9404741
The Summer Lodden (1832), A Still Life Study of Three Apples by James Sillett. Original public domain image from Yale Center…
The Summer Lodden (1832), A Still Life Study of Three Apples by James Sillett. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9404741

View License

