https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
The Parable of the Prodigal Son (1882) by James Tissot. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced…
The Parable of the Prodigal Son (1882) by James Tissot. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9405055

