https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9405094Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBuddha Shakyamuni or Akshobhya, the Buddha of the East (11th–12th century). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9405094View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 960 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2800 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2906 x 3632 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2906 x 3632 px | 300 dpi | 60.44 MBFree DownloadBuddha Shakyamuni or Akshobhya, the Buddha of the East (11th–12th century). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More