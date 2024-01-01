rawpixel
Wedding cakes by DeLuxe Pastry Shoppes, Fort Wayne, Indiana (1930&ndash;1945), vintage postcard. Original public domain…
Wedding cakes by DeLuxe Pastry Shoppes, Fort Wayne, Indiana (1930–1945), vintage postcard. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9405116

View License

