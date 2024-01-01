rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9405169
A Memorial of the Marriage of H.R.H. Albert Edward Prince of Wales and H.R.H. Alexandra, Princess of Denmark (1863).…
A Memorial of the Marriage of H.R.H. Albert Edward Prince of Wales and H.R.H. Alexandra, Princess of Denmark (1863). Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

ID : 
9405169

