rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9405407
Study of Sculpture: from the Elgin Marbles (1769&ndash;1859) by James Ward. Original public domain image from Yale Center…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Study of Sculpture: from the Elgin Marbles (1769–1859) by James Ward. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9405407

View License

Study of Sculpture: from the Elgin Marbles (1769–1859) by James Ward. Original public domain image from Yale Center for British Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More