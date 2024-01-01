https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9405663Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextI've found the job where I fit best! Find your war job in industry, agriculture, business (1943), vintage poster George Roepp. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9405663View LicenseEditorial use only JPEGTIFFA4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2477 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4994 x 3526 px | 300 dpiA4 Landscape TIFF 3508 x 2477 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 4994 x 3526 px | 300 dpi | 100.8 MBFree DownloadI've found the job where I fit best! Find your war job in industry, agriculture, business (1943), vintage poster George Roepp. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More