https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9405663
I've found the job where I fit best! Find your war job in industry, agriculture, business (1943), vintage poster George…
I've found the job where I fit best! Find your war job in industry, agriculture, business (1943), vintage poster George Roepp. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9405663

View License

Editorial use only

I've found the job where I fit best! Find your war job in industry, agriculture, business (1943), vintage poster George Roepp. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

