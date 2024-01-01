rawpixel
Dainty Desserts are easily made with Campfire Marshmallows, the original food (1870–1900), vintage advertisement. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9406380

View License

Editorial use only

