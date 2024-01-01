rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9407118
Master's carpet (1850), vintage lithograph. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Master's carpet (1850), vintage lithograph. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9407118

View License

Master's carpet (1850), vintage lithograph. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More