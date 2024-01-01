rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Aelius Caesar (1854&ndash;58), Greek sculpture by Roger Fenton. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally…
Aelius Caesar (1854–58), Greek sculpture by Roger Fenton. Original public domain image from The MET Museum. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
9407141

View License

