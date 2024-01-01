rawpixel
G.H. Mumm & Co., champagne (1876), vintage chromolithograph. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress.…
G.H. Mumm & Co., champagne (1876), vintage chromolithograph. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

