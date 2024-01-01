rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9407630
F. W. Lucas & Co., dealers in fashionable boots and shoes at popular prices, New England one price shoe store, 186 Essex…
F. W. Lucas & Co., dealers in fashionable boots and shoes at popular prices, New England one price shoe store, 186 Essex Street, Salem (1870–1900), vintage cat illustration. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

9407630

