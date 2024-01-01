rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Of course I can! I'm as patriotic as can be -- and ration points won't worry me! (1944), vintage poster by Dick Williams.…
Of course I can! I'm as patriotic as can be -- and ration points won't worry me! (1944), vintage poster by Dick Williams. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9407641

View License

Editorial use only

Of course I can! I'm as patriotic as can be -- and ration points won't worry me! (1944), vintage poster by Dick Williams. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More