https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9413892Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextLaundry Hung Out to Dry (1865–75) by Frederic Edwin Church. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original public domain image from SmithsonianMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9413892View LicenseJPEGTIFFLarge 1864 x 1331 px | 300 dpiBest Quality 1864 x 1331 px | 300 dpi | 14.23 MBFree DownloadLaundry Hung Out to Dry (1865–75) by Frederic Edwin Church. Original public domain image from The Smithsonian Institution. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More