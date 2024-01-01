https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9413985Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTulips and Peonies in Pitcher (1914–1915) painting by William James Glackens. Original public domain image from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.Original from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9413985View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 949 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2767 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 6448 x 8155 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6448 x 8155 px | 300 dpi | 300.92 MBFree DownloadTulips and Peonies in Pitcher (1914–1915) painting by William James Glackens. Original public domain image from Barnes Foundation. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More