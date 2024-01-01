rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9414180
Playing Children, Meadow Square (1907–1908) by Peter Hansen. Original public domain image from State Museum of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Original public domain image from Statens Museum for Kunst

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
9414180

View License

