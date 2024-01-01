https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9414185Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextGough's hats are the best. Specialty extra light weights (1870–1900), vintage postcard. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 9414185View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 488 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1300 x 3196 px | 300 dpiTIFF 1300 x 3196 px | 300 dpi | 23.81 MBFree DownloadGough's hats are the best. Specialty extra light weights (1870–1900), vintage postcard. Original public domain image from Digital Commonwealth. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More